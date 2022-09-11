Here's Lewis Hamilton's Hilarious Game Of Thrones Plan During Penalty-hit Italian GP

With seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton set to start the 2022 Italian Grand Prix in 19th place due to engine penalties, he joked that he would watch the new Game of Thrones on his iPad while being in the Drag Reduction System (DRS) train during the main race on Sunday. The race will begin live at 6.30 PM IST on Sunday, September 11.

Hamilton jokes he will watch Game of Thrones

While speaking to reporters after the Italian GP qualifying, Lewis Hamilton said, "I'm imagining tomorrow everyone's going to be in a DRS train and it's just going to be sitting there and just waiting for strategy and tyre degradation and those sorts. It's a one-stop easy tomorrow, generally, and so strategy won't do too much. But I hope that there are Safety Cars and all those sorts of things. I was thinking of just taking my iPad with me in the race and when I'm in the DRS line just watch the new Game of Thrones."

The Brit has won the race in Monza on five occasions previously but is yet to stand on the top of the podium this season, a year that has so far been dominated by Red Bull Racing and Ferrari. Moreover, with the 37-year-old having been forced to take an engine change after damage to his car's power unit in Belgium last month, he will start the 2022 Italian GP all the way in 19th place.

Several drivers suffer penalties at 2022 Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton is not the only driver to suffer a penalty this weekend in Monza as reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen was handed the penalty on Friday for exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines. Similarly, his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Pérez was also given a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the number of engines used.

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will start at the back of the grid alongside Hamilton, with just Ferrari's Carlos Sainz starting behind the duo after receiving a 25-place grid penalty. Also, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas will also drop 15 places after qualifying 12th on Saturday.

(Inputs from AP)