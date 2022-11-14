Last Updated:

Here's The Full List Of Sportpersons Who Will Receive Arjuna Award In 2022

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the latest list of the National Sports Awards on Monday, a list that included some star-studded sportspersons.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Arjuna Awards 2022 full list

Image: AP, PTI


The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the latest list of the National Sports Awards on November 14, a list that included some star-studded sportspersons. While veteran table tennis player Sharath Achanta Kamal will be conferred with the all-important Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the highest honour in the country for a sportsperson, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also revealed the names of 25 other sportspersons that would receive the Arjuna Award.

All the nominations will receive their respective awards from the President of India at a special function that would be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, November 30, commencing at 4:00 PM IST. Here is the full list of the Arjuna Awards 2022.

​Arjuna Awards 2022 full list

Sr. No. Player

Discipline
1 Seema Punia

Athletics
2

Eldhose Paul

Athletics
3

Avinash Mukund Sable

Athletics
4 Lakshya Sen

Badminton
5 HS Prannoy

Badminton
6 Amit

Boxing
7 Nikhat Zareen

Boxing
8 Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni

Chess
9 R Praggnanandhaa

Chess
10 Deep Grace Ekka

Hockey
11 Shushila Devi

Judo
12 Sakshi Kumari

Kabaddi
13 Nayan Moni Saikia

Lawn Bowl
14  Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar

Mallakhamb
15

Elavenil Valarivan

Shooting
16

Omprakash Mitharval

Shooting
17

 Sreeja Akula

Table Tennis
18

Vikas Thakur

Weightlifting
19

Anshu

Wrestling
20

Sarita

Wrestling
21

Shri Parveen

Wushu
22 Manasi Girishchandra Joshi

Para-Badminton
23 Tarun Dhillon

Para-Badminton
24

Swapnil Sanjay Patil

Para Swimming
25 Jerlin Anika J

Deaf Badminton

The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. This year the list of all the awardees was prepared after a large number of nominations were received. The nominations were closely considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisted of members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.

When it comes to the Arjuna Award specifically, this award is given to individuals who have had a strong performance record over the past four years. The individual receiving the award must also show qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

(Inputs from ANI)

COMMENT