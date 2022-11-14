Here's The Full List Of Sportpersons Who Will Receive Arjuna Award In 2022

Quick links:
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the latest list of the National Sports Awards on November 14, a list that included some star-studded sportspersons. While veteran table tennis player Sharath Achanta Kamal will be conferred with the all-important Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the highest honour in the country for a sportsperson, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also revealed the names of 25 other sportspersons that would receive the Arjuna Award.
All the nominations will receive their respective awards from the President of India at a special function that would be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, November 30, commencing at 4:00 PM IST. Here is the full list of the Arjuna Awards 2022.
|Sr. No.
|Player
|
Discipline
|1
|Seema Punia
|
Athletics
|2
|
Eldhose Paul
|
Athletics
|3
|
Avinash Mukund Sable
|
Athletics
|4
|Lakshya Sen
|
Badminton
|5
|HS Prannoy
|
Badminton
|6
|Amit
|
Boxing
|7
|Nikhat Zareen
|
Boxing
|8
|Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni
|
Chess
|9
|R Praggnanandhaa
|
Chess
|10
|Deep Grace Ekka
|
Hockey
|11
|Shushila Devi
|
Judo
|12
|Sakshi Kumari
|
Kabaddi
|13
|Nayan Moni Saikia
|
Lawn Bowl
|14
|Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar
|
Mallakhamb
|15
|
Elavenil Valarivan
|
Shooting
|16
|
Omprakash Mitharval
|
Shooting
|17
|
Sreeja Akula
|
Table Tennis
|18
|
Vikas Thakur
|
Weightlifting
|19
|
Anshu
|
Wrestling
|20
|
Sarita
|
Wrestling
|21
|
Shri Parveen
|
Wushu
|22
|Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
|
Para-Badminton
|23
|Tarun Dhillon
|
Para-Badminton
|24
|
Swapnil Sanjay Patil
|
Para Swimming
|25
|Jerlin Anika J
|
Deaf Badminton
The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. This year the list of all the awardees was prepared after a large number of nominations were received. The nominations were closely considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisted of members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.
When it comes to the Arjuna Award specifically, this award is given to individuals who have had a strong performance record over the past four years. The individual receiving the award must also show qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.
