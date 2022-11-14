Here's The Full List Of Sportpersons Who Will Receive Arjuna Award In 2022

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the latest list of the National Sports Awards on November 14, a list that included some star-studded sportspersons. While veteran table tennis player Sharath Achanta Kamal will be conferred with the all-important Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the highest honour in the country for a sportsperson, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also revealed the names of 25 other sportspersons that would receive the Arjuna Award.

All the nominations will receive their respective awards from the President of India at a special function that would be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, November 30, commencing at 4:00 PM IST. Here is the full list of the Arjuna Awards 2022.

​Arjuna Awards 2022 full list

Sr. No. Player Discipline 1 Seema Punia Athletics 2 Eldhose Paul Athletics 3 Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics 4 Lakshya Sen Badminton 5 HS Prannoy Badminton 6 Amit Boxing 7 Nikhat Zareen Boxing 8 Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni Chess 9 R Praggnanandhaa Chess 10 Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 11 Shushila Devi Judo 12 Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi 13 Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Bowl 14 Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb 15 Elavenil Valarivan Shooting 16 Omprakash Mitharval Shooting 17 Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 18 Vikas Thakur Weightlifting 19 Anshu Wrestling 20 Sarita Wrestling 21 Shri Parveen Wushu 22 Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Para-Badminton 23 Tarun Dhillon Para-Badminton 24 Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para Swimming 25 Jerlin Anika J Deaf Badminton

The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. This year the list of all the awardees was prepared after a large number of nominations were received. The nominations were closely considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisted of members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.

When it comes to the Arjuna Award specifically, this award is given to individuals who have had a strong performance record over the past four years. The individual receiving the award must also show qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

(Inputs from ANI)