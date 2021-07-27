Gautam Adani Wishes Mirabai Chanu 'inspires A Billion' As A Tiny Tot Mimicks Olympics Star

Reacting to the video of a little girl lifting weights and imitating weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as if she were receiving the medal on the Olympics stage, chairman and founder of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani shared the video from his official Twitter handle. Remarking that Mirabai Chanu inspires a billion dreams, Gautam Adani took to Twitter and wrote, "Too early to be inspired? Too early to dream? Apparently not.."

Little girl mimicks Mirabai Chanu at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Earlier on Monday, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who has become India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics, winning silver in the women's 49 kg category, had also shared the little girl's video. Responding to the video, Mirabai Chanu had praised it and captioned it as cute. "So cute. Just love this," she wrote on Twitter.

The video of the girl mocking Mirabai Chanu was shared by weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam from his Twitter account. In the video, the little girl mimics Mirabai Chanu, right from applying power to her hands before attempting the lift to waving afterwards. Sathish Sivalingam had captioned the video as 'Junior Mirabai Chanu this is called the inspiration. So far, this video has racked up over one million views on the microblogging platform, along with over 9,000 retweets.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

India opened their medal account at the Tokyo Olympics courtesy weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202kg. China's Hoi Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Chanu had started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89kg in their third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay at the top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

