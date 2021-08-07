Here's What Neeraj Chopra Said After Winning India's First Gold At The Tokyo Olympics

Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, August 7, immortalized his name in Indian history as he won the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega-event. 23-year-old Chopra from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals, stunning the world of athletics. Now, for the first time after the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has expressed his feelings on scripting history.

I didn't know it would be gold, unbelievable feeling says Neeraj Chopra

Speaking to PTI, Neeraj Chopra expressed he still cannot believe that he has won a gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It feels unbelievable. It is the first time India has won gold in athletics, so I feel very good. We have just one gold here in other sports. This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country." said the 23-year-old said winning the historic gold.

Asked if he was surprised to win gold which also featured German great Johannes Vetter, he said, "In the qualification round I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final. But, I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy."

Neeraj Chopra wins Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner in the Olympics. With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Chopra made it into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday, August 4, with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. But only a few would have thought he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the grandest of the stage.

Season leader and pre-tournament gold favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who had thrown the javelin to 90m plus distances seven times between April and June, was eliminated after the first three throws as he was placed ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.

(Image Credits: AP)