Here's What PM Modi Wants To Do With Sindhu's Racquet, Neeraj's Javelin & Lovlina's Gloves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested he might auction the Olympic memorabilia he received from India's star athletes at a breakfast ceremony he hosted to felicitate India's Tokyo Olympic contingent.

A few days ago, the Indian Prime Minister had hosted a lavish breakfast at his residence for India's Tokyo Olympians. PM Modi's felicitation ceremony witnessed the athletes being lauded for their performances at the Tokyo Olympics, which won seven Olympic medals for the country.

The interaction also witnessed the Prime Minister sharing ice cream with bronze medalist PV Sindhu and treating gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with his favourite dish ‘churma’. On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi invited all the Olympians to the Red Fort where he praised their performance and efforts and said that the whole nation was proud of them.

Olympic medalist's kits to be auctioned

In a video posted on PM Modi's Youtube channel, the Indian Prime Minister is seen spending time with the athletes after inviting the entire contingent for breakfast. During the felicitation ceremony, PM Modi not only shared his message with the athletes but also received memorabilia from the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu.

After Neeraj Chopra presented his javelin to PM Modi, the Prime Minister asked, “You have put your signature here. I will auction it, no problem?” PV Sindhu also presented her racquet and Lovlina Borgohain presented her gloves to the Prime Minister.

When Lovlina presented Modi with a pair of boxing gloves, PM Modi jokingly said, “If I wear this, then the people of politics will say that Modi is going to mess up.” Apart from these, members of the men's and women's hockey teams gifted an autographed hockey stick each and CA Bhavani gifted her sword to the Indian Prime Minister.

India's performance at Tokyo

India ended the 2020 Olympic event in Tokyo with the country’s best-ever haul of seven medals. India’s medal tally includes one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra stood out as the star of the Indian contingent winning the country's second Olympic gold and first in a track and field event.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya and weight lifter Mirabai Chanu won silver medals. Badminton player PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia returned home with bronze medals. The Indian men’s hockey team earned their first Olympics medal in 41 years by winning bronze.