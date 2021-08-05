Heroic Ravi Dahiya 'not Satisfied' With Silver At Tokyo Olympics; Sorry For Missing Gold

India's star wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category. Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

Now, speaking to ANI, the 23-years-old wrestler has expressed his disappointment for missing out on the gold medal. However, Dahiya shared that he will try his best to win gold for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Dahiya said that everyone had high hopes for him to win the gold medal. Dahiya also expressed his gratitude to his coaches and India's Wrestling Federation members who backed him. Dahiya said, "I tried my level best but I made few mistakes. I will train harder so that I will make my country even more proud. "

'Maybe I was good enough for silver only this time, will try for gold in Paris'

Ravi Dahiya, in an interview with PTI, said a silver medal will never give him satisfaction even though his performance would mean a lot for Indian wrestling.

"I did not come to Tokyo for a silver medal. It will not give me satisfaction. Maybe this time I deserved only silver because Uguev was a better wrestler today. I could not achieve what I wanted to," said Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Dahiya tried every trick to breach the defence of world champion Zavur Uguev but the Russian wrestler stayed solid in his defence, never allowing the Indian to launch his famously relentless attacks.

"His style was very good. I just could not find a way to play my game. I don't know what I could have done. He wrestled very smartly," the two-time reigning Asian champion said.

When told that his silver-winning effort also means a lot to Indian wrestling, Dahiya did not seem excited. "Wo to theek hai but I can't sit on a silver. I have to stay focussed and work on my technique and get ready for next Olympics Games," he said.

Ravi Dahiya at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. There were expectations that the 23-year Dahiya would become India's youngest Olympic champion however his Russian counterpart was too good today. Earlier, Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship.

The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he erased a massive 2-9 deficit to pin Kazakhastan Nurislam Sanayev. Before Dahiya, Sushil Kumar was the only other Indian wrestler to have made the final at Olympics. Sushil had won a silver at the 2012 London Games, where Yogeshwar Dutt also won a bronze. Sushil had won a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

India now has five Olympic medal-winning wrestlers.

KD Jadhav had won a bronze in the 1952 Helsinki Games. Sakshi Malik had become the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she clinched a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

(Image Credits: PTI)

(With Inputs: PTI)