Hideki Matsuyama Net Worth, Salary And Brand Endorsements After Masters 2021 Win

Hideki Matsuyama created history earlier this week when he became the first male Japanese golf star to win a major at the Masters. The 29-year-old's victory came a decade after he first competed at the Augusta Masters event when he finished as the low amateur. Matsuyama has already amassed a healthy fortune during his career as a golfer, and winning the Masters will now change the life with a slew of income to follow. Here's a look at the Hideki Matsuyama net worth, salary, and the impact of the Hideki Matsuyama Masters win on his financial future.

Hideki Matsuyama salary: Hideki Matsuyama net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hideki Matsuyama's net worth be estimated to be around $35million. However, following his Augusta Masters' win, the Japanese golfer is set to rake in a fortune, with a $2.1 million top prize for winning the tournament. And while the prize money would have been the same for any golfer winning the event, for Matsuyama it can kick off a lew of economical benefits which could see him earn him more than $1 billion in his career.

The green jacket is the most coveted piece of outerwear in sports and as per the two-time major winner turned golf analyst Andy North, Matsuyama's win could be worth as much as $1 billion in lifetime earnings.

The perfect fit.



Hideki Matsuyama dons the Green Jacket for the first time. pic.twitter.com/nTKH3F1qxr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2021

The 29-year-old has etched himself as the face of golf in Japan for years to come and has done well enough to carry the expectations of the entire country. Matsuyama's win is likely to change the face of golf in Japan for years to come, and could possibly transcend into golf itself as Tiger Woods suggested. The Japanese star has had multiple PGA Tour wins across his career, including the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017 and his previous highest finish at major was placed tied second at the US Open in 2017.

"I think a win here would be worth a billion dollars." ðŸ˜³pic.twitter.com/aHG8NWQGTE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 11, 2021

Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Baker Street Advertising, believes that the Hideki Matsuyama Masters title is worth $600 million in endorsements. Speaking to Sportico, Dorfman said that Matsuyama's win is worth $20 million a year off the course and could last 30 years. That is essentially because of the long shelf life of golfers as pitchmen and Japan's love for the game of golf. The 29-year-old was already a popular endorser as Japan’s top player with partners Lexus, Srixon and Nomura Securities among those earning him an estimated $8 million to $10 million a year off the course.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: PGA Tour Twitter)