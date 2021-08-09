High Time That I Introspect Into My Game & See It In Different Perspective: Deepika Kumari

Deepika Kumari, an ace Indian archer, admitted on Monday, August 9, that she needs to avoid buckling under the strain of competing at the Olympic Games and approach the biggest athletic stage from a different perspective in the future if she wants to achieve her goals. After winning five World Cup medals this year, the 27-year-old carried the dreams of 1.3 billion Indians in Tokyo, where she hoped to earn the sport's first Olympic archery medal. But it was a letdown when she fizzled out without putting up a fight in both her individual and mixed pair quarterfinals, capping yet another disappointing Olympic campaign.

Deepika Kumari on Tokyo Olympics

"Woh paanch ring ka pressure, haavi ho ja raha hai -- pressure of the five Olympic rings is becoming a bit too much," Deepika admitted after returning to Kolkata. She has realised that instead of chasing medals, they should focus on 'enjoying the moment' at the Olympics, something they currently lack.

She noted, "Everyone keeps saying we don't have a medal, we don't have a medal. We think of it a thousand times there, and it dominates our psyche. It's a mental blockade and goes on affecting our techniques. It's high time that I introspect into my game and see it in a different perspective now. There are certain things we are lacking too much. Basically, we need to change the perspective of our games."

Kumari added, "We've to see all games equally, be it World Cup, World Championships or the Olympics. But there we think too much about a medal. We have to take it easy and enjoy the moment. In the World Cup or World Championships too, the medal is the ultimate goal but we never keep thinking about it. But once we reach the Olympics, we are not able to get over the thoughts of winning a medal. We need to work on it."

She was referring to her quarterfinal loss in straight sets to Korean 20-year-old An San in less than six minutes. An San, who went on to win gold and a clean sweep of three medals, appeared to be under pressure from Deepika, shooting 26 in the final two sets. Deepika, on the other hand, fared even worse, misfiring three 7s and one 8 in a row to concede the match in a timid submission. Deepika had ousted Russian veteran Ksneia Perova five and a half hours earlier, striking a ten to win a thrilling shoot-off.

High Time To Stop Buckling Under Pressure

"I just rested in the break and wanted to keep myself calm for the match. But I don't know what happened there all of a sudden," she said of the three 7s. "I was shooting very well and satisfied with my release but the arrows simply did not hit the center -- that's a mystery. Both me and Mim Sir (coach Mim Gurung) were clueless."

Deepika agreed with her husband, India's number one archer Atanu Das, that having a psychologist would have been beneficial. "It would have been a great help. We needed someone to boost ourselves morally," she said.

After losing out on the World Championships selection trials, Deepika and her husband will compete in the World Cup Final next month. After none of the archers who competed in the Tokyo Olympics passed the selection trials held in Sonipat last week, India will have a new-look squad for the Archery World Championships next month.

It's a youthful Indian team competing in the World Championships. Ankita Bhakat (23), Komalika Bari (19), and Ridhi Phor, a 17-year-old Haryana girl, make up the women's team. "Yes, it's a tough competition now. But it's good and I'm always ready to match them. The tougher the competition, the better I become. To match the new generation, I've to put in double the effort. It gives me extra pressure and thrill, and I'm ready for the challenge," she said.

Deepika also congratulated Indian medalists in Tokyo. "It was such a proud moment to see Neeraj Chopra winning gold on the last day. It feels sad that we could not win a medal in archery, but it has been a remarkable performance by our fellow Indians. Many congratulations to them," noted Deepika.

