Highest Paid NFL Player: Dak Prescott Will Earn Jaw-dropping Money In New Bumper Deal

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott agreed on record-breaking terms that will keep the quarterback at the NFC East division franchise through the 2024 season. The deal for Prescott is worth a whopping $160 million over the next four seasons, including $126 million in guaranteed money and a signing bonus of $66 million — the highest in NFL history. Prescott's record deal comes less than a year after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs struck a 10-year contract extension that will keep the 25-year-old through the 2031 season.

Highest paid NFL player: Is Dak Prescott the highest-paid NFL player?

There are two ways to evaluate NFL contracts. One way, which applies when a player signs a new deal with time left on a prior one, looks at the average value of the so-called new money. Meanwhile, the other way looks at the total value of the contract from the moment it’s signed. Agents prefer the new-money analysis since it generates a higher total average because there’s no actual extension of an NFL contract. The old contract goes away, and a new one takes its place.

Dak Prescott salary vs Patrick Mahomes salary: Which QB has the better deal?

Prescott's $40 million per season deal comes only a year after Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes will earn $45 million per year on average through his contract and that puts him $5 million per year ahead of Prescott. From signing, however, Mahomes’ deal has a value of $39.8 million. At $40 million from signing, Dak has a better deal. Given that the deals for QBs are on the rise, in 2025, when Prescott turns 31, he will be able to sign another blockbuster deal with a further pay rise should he continue performing at the top level.

When Dak Prescott’s new deal with Dallas is up after four years, he will be 31 years old - with the chance for an even bigger payday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Dak Prescott contract details: Breakdown of Dak Prescott's yearly salary with new deal

Last year, Prescott played on a one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag before a compound ankle fracture and dislocation ended his season after five games. However, the two-time Pro Bowler is not set to take centre stage for the Cowboys for the upcoming season. As per reports from Sportec, here's a breakdown of Dak Prescott's salary in the NFL for the next four years.

YEAR BASE SALARY CAP HIT 2021 $9,000,000 $22,200,000 2022 $20,000,000 $33,200,000 2023 $31,000,000 $44,200,000 2024 $29,000,000 $47,200,000 2025 $13,200,000

Image Credits - AP