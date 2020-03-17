Hima Das Issues 'safe Hands Challenge' To Sachin, Sania, Mary Kom & Co Amid COVID-19 Scare

In the wake of the novel coronavirus affecting people all around the world, Indian sprinter Hima Das spelled out a challenge to other sportspersons & celebrities in order to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and how to prevent it. Major sporting leagues across the world have been suspended or postponed due to the outbreak of the virus. With the World Health Organization and the Health Ministry stressing on washing one's hands regularly alongside using hand sanitizers, many sportspersons in India have taken to social media to spread awareness about the virus & measures to keep them safe from it.

Hima Das' new challenge

Hima Das took to Twitter to lay out the 'safe hands challenge' to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, boxer Mary Kom, tennis ace Sania Mirza, women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal, actor Tiger Shroff and actor Akshay Kumar. The Dhing Express asked her fans to wash their hands regularly and properly and asked them to join hands to spread awareness. Here's a look at the challenge issued by Hima Das.

WHO praises India’s prompt actions to mitigate coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed India’s efforts in containing the deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 3 people and has affected over 120 people in the country. Speaking to a leading news daily, WHO official Dr. Poonam Khetripal said that PM Modi is monitoring the situation of the outbreak in the country and the government made sure that there were equipment and supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, she stated that India has done a very good job of containing the COVID-19 virus so far and added that the government started preparing for the deadly disease well in advanced.

