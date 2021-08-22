Hima Das Lauds Priya Mohan For Finishing 4th In Women's 400m Final, 'Just The Beginning'

Ace Sprinter Hima Das showered praise on Priya Mohan, who finished fourth in the Women’s 400m final in the World Athletics U20 Championships, being held in Nairobi, Kenya. Hima Das lavished praised on the athlete for achieving a personal best time of 52.77s in the event. The former U20 400M World champion called it ‘just the beginning’ while wishing Priya well for the future.

Hima Das lavishes praise on Priya Mohan

Priya Mohan travelled to the event as a medal contender but fell short of the feat. The athlete managed to come up with a personal best time of 52.77 seconds in the event, improved upon her previous best of 53.29. The athlete showed promise as she had a terrific late surge after beginning on a moderate note; however, she was beaten to the podium by Kenya’s Sylvia Chelangat by 0.54 seconds in the women's 400m final.

Following the event, Ace Sprinter Hima Das took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of Priya Mohan and called it an ‘amazing finish’ by her. “Great start Priya, this is just a beginning and long way to go,” the former event champion wrote, further pushing the U20 athlete. Meanwhile, Priya had earlier stepped on the podium as part of India's mixed 4X400m relay team that won the bronze medal.

Amazing finish by Priya Mohan with 52.77s time with 4th position in the Women’s 400m finals of #WorldAthleticsU20 Great start Priya, this is just a beginning and long way to go. pic.twitter.com/2QEHwAyDxT — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) August 21, 2021

India wins Bronze medal in mixed 4x400m Relay

India's mixed 4X400m relay team, which includes Priya Mohan, won a bronze medal at the ongoing 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships on 18th August. With a time of 3:20.60 seconds, the quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland. Nigeria won gold in a championship record time of 3:19.70s, followed by Poland in a time of 3:19.80s. This was India's fifth medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships, but only the second in a track event, following Hima Das' gold medal in the 400m in 2018. With the bronze medal, India has now won four consecutive World Athletics U20 Championship medals.

Amit Khatri wins India's first-ever silver medal in Race Walking

On Saturday, Indian Athlete Amit Khatri made history by winning the silver medal for India at the Men’s 10,000m Race Walk. Khatri finished the race with a timing of 42 minutes 17:94 seconds behind gold-medalist Haristome Wanyoyi and ahead of third-placed Paul McGrath of Spain. The gold and bronze medal winners finished the race with a time of 42:10.84s and 42:31.11s respectively. Amit led the entire race, before losing focus with two laps to go and getting passed by Kenya’s Wanyoyi. Khatri’s silver medal became the first time India has won a medal in Race Walking and the first time the country has won two medals in a single edition of the Championships.

IMAGE: TWITTER