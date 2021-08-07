Hima Das Reacts To Neeraj Chopra's Gold At Tokyo; Appreciates Govt's Support To Players

As the young and talented Neeraj Chopra created history at the Tokyo Olympics, the entire nation joined hands in rejoicing his triumph. Indian sprinter Hima Das who unfortunately missed out due to an injury communicated with Republic to let her emotions know. Not only did she congratulate Neeraj about his win but also pointed out the Government's tireless support towards motivating the players.

Hima Das pulled her muscle while competing in the 100m heats on the second day 60th National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships at Patiala. On the first day, she led the national camper’s women’s 4x100m relay team to set a new meet record. Although today, she was not saddened rather overjoyed after her camp partner Neeraj Chopra's victory. She had previously taken to Twitter to celebrate the victory of Neeraj Chopra just after the conclusion of the event. Republic also had the opportunity to converse with the track athlete as she expressed her emotions while joining in to honour Neeraj's success. She said, "I would like to thank Neeraj Chopra for making us all happy. This is a very happy and special moment and I would like to congratulate him. I was in the same camp as his. I was very excited about Neeraj's performance even before the event had started.

On India's high soaring medal tally

Hima was optimistic about India's performance at the Tokyo games. She remarked, "The day when the Indian contingent was leaving for the tour, I had told the press that India would be creating history at the Tokyo Games. I have seen how hard the athletes had trained while battling the atrocities of COVID-19." She limited her opinions on the performance of athletes and said, "I would like to point out the commitment of the athletes in achieving what the country is witnessing today at the Tokyo Games."

Is it time for India to consider Olympics more seriously?

Acknowledging the fact, Das said that India should be more open-minded in approaching the preparation of such international events. She also did not forget to mention Kiren Rijiju's constant support. She mentioned that the schemes that the government had issued towards the players were nothing short of motivation to work and train harder. She thanked the new sports minister Anurag Thakur too and said whatever initiatives the government had taken would encourage the youth to consider earning more at the next Olympics.

Image Credits - Twitter/AP