Hima Das To Miss Out On Asian Games Over Hamstring-related Issues

Star sprinter Hima Das will miss the upcoming Asian Games in China due to hamstring injury sustained last April, Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishna Nair confirmed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Hima had won a 400m individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. She was also a part of the gold and silver winning women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay quartet in Jakarta.

"It is unfortunate she (Hima) was injured a day before the Indian Grand Prix IV in Bengaluru (on April 15). She pulled a hamstring and also had back problem. Now, medical investigation is going on and planning for treatment. I believe that she will not be able to participate in the Asian Games as per the policy of the AFI," Nair said.

Due to the injury, Hima had also missed the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month and Nair had then told PTI that the federation was hoping that she would be fit to take part in the National Inter-State Championship, which is the final selection event for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Athletics of India had made is clear that all the athletes, except for those granted exemption, will have to participate in the National Inter-State Championship beginning here on Thursday to be considered for the Asian Games in Hangzhou scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and 2022 Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase silver medallist Avinash Sable were exempted from the five-day championship which is the final selection event for the Asian Games. Nair also said that officials from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will also carry out 'In Competition' (IC) testing at the Kalinga Stadium.

"I am 100 per cent sure that NADA officials are coming. They could be from Kolkata or some from Delhi also. During the Federation Cup in Ranchi (last month), there was a team of 7-8 officials.

"Now, NADA is very strict, they are appointing so many officials, so they would be coming here also," Nair said during a rare pre championship press conference.

He also said that Olympic champion Chopra, who had pulled out of two top events -- FBK Games in the Netherlands and Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland -- due to a muscle strain he sustained last month, has started training but is yet to recover fully.

"He (Neeraj) has started his training last week and should be in good health by the end of this month," Nair said.