'Home Favourite' Max Verstappen Offers Lewis Hamilton Advise On How To Respond To Booing

With F1 heading to Max Verstappen's home race this weekend in Zandvoort, it seems likely that championship leader Lewis Hamilton will witness some booing. However, Verstappen insists that the Mercedes F1 driver should not be too concerned with the booing from Dutch fans even if it were to take place. F1 returns to the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend for the first time in 36 years.

Max Verstappen tells Lewis Hamilton not to worry about booing

Max Verstappen has urged Lewis Hamilton not to worry about booing at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend. He said that if he were to witness such a situation, he should just be professional about it and not respond. The booing is anticipated as Verstappen and Hamilton controversially crashed last month at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about how fans are likely to react to the Verstappen-Hamilton feud, the Red Bull Racing driver said, "I look at it like this; you go to a football match, and you come to home ground, the opposition will be booed at some point. And it's not up to the local club to go up to the speaker and say guys you cannot boo, because that will not happen. I'm pretty sure that most of them are here to have a great weekend and see some cars racing, and of course, some of them will boo. But I cannot decide for them. Of course, I can say you can do it or you cannot do it, but do you really think they're going to listen to me?"

Max Verstappen says not responding is the best way to handle booing

Even though Lewis Hamilton has said that he is not bothered about the boos, Max Verstappen still took some time to offer him advice. "Lewis has already said he isn't bothered by it, so that's the most important thing. I think what we have to try and aim for is a great weekend for everyone and I'm sure the fans will enjoy it. If there would be a little bit of booing, I guess just close your ears and don't listen to it. At the end of the day, if you don't respond, that is the most powerful message you can give to them. I think when you don't respond to someone they feel like it's not working. For me, at least it works like that."

Image: AP