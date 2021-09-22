Honda Unveil Major F1 Upgrade As Red Bull Pulls Out All Stops To Beat Mercedes

Red Bull are currently 18 points behind their rivals Mercedes in the Formula 1 constructors' standings. Red Bull's F1 car is currently powered by Honda and they have revealed a major upgrade that has gone under the radar. They implemented a new energy store for the Belgian Grand Prix as they continue to go all out in order to beat Mercedes to the championship in what is their final year in F1.

The engine was originally meant to be for 2022 but being as it will be their final season in F1, they brought it forward now in a bid to help Red Bull win a first championship title since 2013. They have said that the energy store represents the "final major development" to their 2021 power unit.

A lighter, low-resistance, highly efficient, and ultra-high power battery cell

Yasuaki Asaki, Honda F1's head of PU development, explained: "This new ES has been developed in a project that has taken several years, with an aim to combine improvements in energy efficiency with significant reductions in weight. In what will be the company’s final season in the sport, Honda F1 has managed to introduce the new ES – fitted with a lighter, low-resistance, highly efficient, and ultra-high power battery cell – just in time for the start of the second half of the season. In order to achieve the ultimate goal of defeating Mercedes and winning the championship before leaving F1 at the end of the 2021 season, we recognised the need to enhance performance. As such, the development plan for the new ES was brought forward substantially from the original goal of 2022 to introduction during the 2021 season," he continued as quoted by Formula.com.

Max Verstappen has managed to take pole and grab a victory at the Belgium Grand Prix and an assured win in the next round at Zandvoort from pole position. A crash in the last race with Lewis Hamilton at Monza means the run was brought to an end. Red Bill will be producing their own engines from 2022 onwards by using Honda's existing IP.

Honda, in a recent statement on their website, have called the project a "massive undertaking" which was only possible owing to a collaboration with Honda's road battery team in Japan. Honda also said that the signs have been promising to provide performance and weight gains. Weight gains help Red Bull optimise the weight distribution.

(Image: Formula1.com)