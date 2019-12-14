Hopeful To Qualify For Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee Chand, the third Indian woman ever to qualify for the most coveted 100 meters in Olympics history, is hopeful of a great season ahead, culminating into her Tokyo Games qualification next year.

'I am steadily improving': Dutee Chand

"I am steadily improving. Tokyo Olympics is 7 months away and there is enough time for me to get into the groove. This year I had won gold at the Universiade, clocking 11.32 seconds. This time, the Olympic qualification time of 11.15 seconds time is very tough to achieve by Indian standards. But nothing is impossible. I will try my best. So I am preparing myself to improve my timing by 00.17 seconds," Duttee Chand told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Dutee said other things no longer bothered her and she was completely concentrating on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in July next year. "Now the focus is clear. Sprinting in the Olympics for the 2nd time will be a dream come true."

Dutee Chand's illustrious career

Dutee had won a silver medal in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in the Women's 100 metres finals clocking 11.32 seconds and bagged her second silver at the Asian Games in the Women's 200 metres final. Her silver in 100 m, was India's silver medal in this category after 32 years since PT Usha won in 1986. Her 200 metres silver is after 16 years for India since Saraswati Saha's gold in 2002 at Busan. In 2017, she clinched two bronze medals -- in the 100 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay at the Asian Athletics Championships.

