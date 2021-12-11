Horner Compares Cracking Verstappen Vs Hamilton Battle To Squid Game Ahead Of Abu Dhabi GP

The astounding tussle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is set to take place one last time tomorrow as the two title rivals will combat for perhaps the greatest championship battle F1 history has ever witnessed. The two rivals head onto the weekend level on points, with the Dutchman setting a staggering lap time during Saturday's qualifying session to grab pole position ahead of the Brit.

Ahead of the Verstappen vs Hamilton battle, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner compared their tense fight to the ruthless competitiveness seen in the hit TV show, 'Squid Game.'

On pole for the final race of an incredible season 🚀



What a lap from @Max33Verstappen!#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/H9XQdyXBGq — Formula 1 (@F1) December 11, 2021

Horner compares Verstappen vs Hamilton battle to Squid Game

While speaking at the press conference, Christian Horner said, "There is a feeling of excitement. It has been tense, frustrating on occasions. We have pushed the limits, pushed each other and pushed our competitors. And here we are at the final race for the showdown. It almost feels like Squid Game that we have ended up here on equal points."

Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton head into the Abu Dhabi GP level on points (369.5), with the Red Bull Racing driver leading the championship by a whisker. The Dutchman leads the standings as he has more race wins (9) as compared to the Brit's eight this season.

After 21 races, nothing splits Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton



Who will be crowned champion of the world on Sunday? 🏆#AbuDhabiGP | #F1 | #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/UqOjuXEpQQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

While Horner and his Mercedes F1 counterpart Toto Wolff have had various bitter spats this year, the two shook hands in the presser before the title decider. The Red Bull Racing team principal then joked when he said, "I think it's just been honest more than anything, and for me, it would be totally fake to sit here and say how much we love each other and are going to go on holiday after this weekend -- because I'm not going on holiday with you after this race!"

Who will win Abu Dhabi GP as history is on the line for both drivers?

With Christian Horner already having compared the Verstappen vs Hamilton title fight to Squid Game, one needs no further explanation to understand the stakes for both drivers. As for Max Verstappen, he has the opportunity to win his maiden F1 title this weekend, whereas Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for the all-time record. The Brit is currently level on seven Drivers' Championships with F1 legend Michael Schumacher and will go past him if he beats the Dutchman this weekend.

Now, all eyes will be on Sunday in the season finale when the two drivers look to end this fierce and competitive rivalry.

