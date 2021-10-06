How Bronxie Proved Lucky Charm For Yankees Who Lost To Red Sox In AL Wild Card Game

Lucky Charm is a valuable asset to have for any athlete or team when it comes to putting up great performances on the field. They believe that a lucky charm can give them an added advantage over their opponent during the match. For Major League Baseball (MLB) team New York Yankees, the turning point of their season was the arrival of pet turtle which helped them clinch the Playoff Spot. However, the season finally came to end with a defeat to Boston Red Sox in American League Wild Card game.

All you need to know about the turtle named 'Bronxie'

The good luck charm of the New York Yankees we are talking about is called 'Bronxie' a small Turtle brought by Nestor Cortes Jr which became an integral part of the team. According to businessinsider.in the Turtle was named 'Bronxie' and got his name from the historic baseball franchise's local nickname. Following the arrival of Bronxie, the Yankees went on a 9-3 run and also clinched a spot in the Wild Card game with a dramatic 1-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Players even wore Bronxie-inspired turtle t-shirts to batting practice ahead of the team's Friday home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Turtle your timeline has been waiting for...



Here's Bronxie 🐢 pic.twitter.com/8bp7C8ZHsv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2021

As per the report, the players aren't the only ones who've gone all-in on the Bronxie hype. Team manager Aaron Boone bought in, too, referring to the turtle as "a cute little guy" ahead of a game last week. After the whole team posed with the shelled fella following the celebrations on Sunday, the franchise shared the photo on its official Twitter account, with the caption, "For Bronxie."

Yankees MLB season ended by Boston Red Sox despite his arrival at Fenway Park

Bronxie was recently spotted with New York Yankees team as they arrived in Boston for the American League Wild Card game against their rival Red Sox. Nestor Cortes Jr was spotted walking into Fenway Park with a coffee in one hand and a transportable turtle habitat in the other. Despite having Bronxie in their side, the New York Yankees season was ended by Boston Red Sox who won the American League Wild Card game 6-2.