How Can India's Praggnanandhaa Beat Magnus Carlsen To Emerge Victorious In FTX Crypto Cup?

After six rounds in the ongoing FTX Crypto Cup, Indian teenage Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finds himself in an outstanding position as he currently sits second in the standings, only behind world number one Magnus Carlsen. And with him set to play the Norwegian in his final round, the 17-year-old could achieve the unthinkable by potentially going on to win the title in a tournament that is contested between the world's best players. Here is a look at a preview ahead of the mega R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen clash and the way in which the Indian GM can go on to win the title.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen preview

After registering four consecutive victories in the first four rounds of the ongoing FTX Crypto Cup, R Praggnanandhaa suffered two disappointing back-to-back defeats to Poland's Jan-Krzystof Duda and Vietnam's Quang Liem Le. The game against Duda was a back and forth affair for Praggnanandhaa, who eventually lost to the Polish star via the tie-break.

The contest between the two began with Duda winning the first round before the two were involved in two nail-biting draws. Praggnanandhaa then fought back brilliantly to win the fourth game to level the match. With the scores tied at 2-2, the contest went to a tie-break, where Duda showcased his class to win both the tie-break games for a 4-2 win.

Despite two back-to-back losses against Duda and Liem Le, Praggnanandhaa still finds himself in second place with 13 match points, only two match points behind five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, whom he faces in the last and final round for an epic showdown.

As for Carlsen, he managed to emerge victorious in his previous round after a tightly-contested battle against world number four Alireza Firouzja. After losing the first game, Carlsen bounced back to win the second game before the last two games ended in a draw. As a result, the contest eventually went to a tie-breaker, at a time when Carlsen used all his experience to win the round by a score of 3.5-2.5.

How can R Praggnanandhaa win FTX Crypto Cup?

With R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen set to play against each other in the seventh and final round on Sunday, the Indian has an outstanding opportunity to win the FTX Crypto Cup title. If he were to achieve this remarkable feat, he would have to defeat Carlsen over four rapid games.

While defeating Carlsen is a daunting task for any chess player, Praggnanandhaa has done so twice. Moreover, he is also one of the only three Indians to do so, with Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna being the others. Hence, if anyone can get the win over Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa is one of them despite his tender age of 17.