How Did Aaron Rodgers Meet Shailene Woodley? Aaron Rodgers' Love Story Revealed

Nine-time Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers spent the weekend in Hawaii with fiancée, Shailene Woodley, amid his uncertain NFL future with the Green Bay Packers. The 37-year-old NFL quarterback and Woodley were seen relaxing on the getaway, chronicled by Hawaiian musical artist Akoni on Instagram. NFL fans were then curious to know more about Rodgers' relationship with Woodley and how the two got together.

Aaron Rodgers skipped the Packers' commencement of phase three of organised team activities at Lambeau Field on Monday, leaving question marks over his future at the North Division franchise. Rogers previously skipped phase one, which was held virtually, and phase two, which was last week, according to reports. The missed work has cost him a reported $500,000 bonus worked into his contract. However, he spent the weekend with his fiancée Shailene Woodley and friends looking visibly delighted being away from football.

Aaron Rodgers Shailene Woodley relationship: Is Aaron Rodgers engaged to Shailene Woodley?

In February 2021, Rodgers thanked his "fiancée" during his NFL MVP acceptance speech but did not clarify to whom he was engaged. However, on February 22, in an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley confirmed that she was engaged to Rodgers. Reports claimed that Woodley and Rodgers got together in September 2020.

How did Aaron Rodgers meet Shailene Woodley? How long have Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley been together?

In the interview, Woodley also revealed to Fallon how she first met the NFL superstar during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him.'"

The Divergent star added that she never knew anything about sports before meeting Rodgers but is now learning with each passing day, "We met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning."

