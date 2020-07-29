How Did Beckie Mullen Die? Former Pro-wrestler Beckie Mullen's Cause Of Death Explained

Wrestling fans were greeted with the distressing news of the death of Beckie Mullen as her daughter confirmed the news on Tuesday. Beckie Mullen was well-known for playing Sally the Farmer's Daughter on Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). Beckie Mullen passed away at a hospital in Palm Springs, California at the age of 55.

How did Beckie Mullen die? Beckie Mullen cause of death

According to reports from TMZ, Beckie Mullen passed away on Monday, after a long battle with cancer. Beckie's daughter, Brittani Rabay revealed that her mother had stage 4 kidney, colon and liver cancer. Beckie had, in fact, been diagnosed with cancer in October 2019 and the doctors had informed her at the time that she didn't have long to live. Beckie died just two days prior to her 56th birthday.

Brittani added her mother 'fought as long as she could'. Beckie's mother, Jackie claimed she's confident her daughter has moved on to a better place after suffering from the relentless disease. The Twitter account of GLOW also posted a tribute for Beckie Mullen and offered their condolences to the family. Most of the GLOW cast were reportedly 'devastated' with the news of Beckie Mullen's death.

RIP to a GLOW Original! It is with a sad heart that we share the passing of Beckie Mullen (Sally The Farmers Daughter) to our GLOW family. She was a spark of energy and will be missed much by her friends and fans. #GLOW #wrestling #RIP @mullen_beckie https://t.co/iFjF0WzOSZ — GLOW Wrestling Official Original Cast (@GLOWwrestling) July 29, 2020

Beckie Mullen children: Beckie Mullen Facebook fundraiser

Beckie Mullen is survived by her only daughter, Brittany Rabay. Beckie was an original member of GLOW's 1986 season and one of Beckie's GLOW co-stars, Patricia Summerland created a Beckie Mullen Facebook fundraiser in an attempt to help Mullen's mother pay for her daughter's cremation. Beckie Mullen was replaced from the GLOW series after two seasons. Interestingly, GLOW was partly brought back to life in 2017 in the form of a show on Netflix.

Beckie Mullen Married With Children TV show and music video appearances

Following a brief stint in pro-wrestling, Beckie Mullen went on to act in movies and TV shows, as well as appearing in popular music videos of the 1990s. Some of them included Slaughter’s “Up All Night” and Van Halen’s “Poundcake”. Mullen also appeared on episodes of Married With Children, Hard Time on Planet Earth, Renegade, Pacific Blue, and Cybil.

Image Credits - Beckie Mullen Facebook