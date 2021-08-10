How Did Olivia Podmore Die? Former New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Passes Away Aged 24

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) confirmed in a statement that former New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died. In an official statement on their website, NZOC said, “The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333 and Cyclist Olivia Podmore. We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss. We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo. Olivia represented New Zealand with honour and pride at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. She was a valued team member, and her loss will be felt across the New Zealand Sporting Community”.

The cause of Podmore’s death is unclear. The NZOC added that the athletes and other New Zealand Team members might access help and support from the New Zealand Olympic Team psychology team, the Health team, or via sport/NSO psychology and health providers. She had put up a post on one of her social media accounts before her death in which she mentioned the hardships an athlete has to face in the highest level of sports.

The entire New Zealand Cycling and Olympics community went into a shock-wave after receiving this unfortunate news. The 24-year old athlete represented New Zealand at the Rio Olympics 2016 but didn't represent the country in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The athlete from Christchurch got into BMX cycling at the age of 8. She received her first road bike at the age of 12, and by 2011, she won her first national age title. Podmore won a silver medal in the team sprint and bronze in the time trial during the Junior Track World Championships at Astana in 2015. She competed at the sprint, team sprint, and keirin events in Cycling at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she was later involved in a heavy crash during the event. She won the National Kerin Championship in 2017 and competed at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Image Credit : Liv_Podmore - Instagram