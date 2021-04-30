The annual draft is the major cog in the wheel of the NFL and the 2021 edition of the event kicked off on Thursday in Cleveland. The draft provides franchises with the opportunity to add in potential talents and where top college football players discover where they will begin their careers. Here's a look at what is NFL Draft and how does the NFL Draft work.

NFL Draft rules explained: How does the NFL Draft work?

Unlike the NBA Draft, the NFL Draft has seven rounds with franchises having more slots in their roster. The rounds are held on different days with this year's Day being conducted on Thursday, April 29. Round 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 30, while the next four rounds will be held on Saturday. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce every pick of the first round, while a host of NFL executives, former players, and other special guests will announce the subsequent rounds.

The order of Draft picks are based on the performance in the previous regular season, and the teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs are assigned draft slots 1-20. The order is determined by the standings, with the club with the worst record will pick first, and the one with the best record will pick 20th. The four teams eliminated in the wild card round pick in slots 21-24 in the reverse order of their final regular-season record.

Which team had the best pick from Round 1?



ðŸ“º: 2021 #NFLDraft Rounds 2-3 -- Tomorrow 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zddhFvcafb — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

The four teams eliminated in the divisional round pick in slots 25-28, while two teams that lost in the conference championships pick in the 29th and 30th spots. The team that lost the Super Bowl picks the 31st, while the winners pick No. 32. Each team’s amount of time “on the clock” reduces as the Draft proceeds. In the first round, each franchise receives ten minutes to make their selection. Each team then has seven minutes to make a pick in Round 2. In Rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6, the time is decreased again, with teams having five minutes. In the final round, they hold just four minutes.

Who will your team be taking in Round 2?



ðŸ“º: 2021 #NFLDraft Rounds 2-3 -- 7PM ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/i0bIrDMFQV — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

The NFL also allows compensatory picks in the Draft for teams that lost free agents to another team to use the Draft to try to fill the void. The awarded picks take place at the end of the third through the seventh round. As per NFL operations, “The value of the compensatory free agents gained or lost by each team is totalled, and a team is awarded picks of equal value to the net loss of compensatory free agents, up to a maximum of four.” This is based on a formula developed by the NFL Management Council.

NFL Draft results: NFL Draft top picks from round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Cleveland Browns: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)