How Indian Wrestlers' Decision To Immerse Medals In Ganga Is Inspired By Muhammad Ali

The wrestlers protest took a drastic turn as all the protesting wrestlers including the likes of Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat decided to immerse their medals in the river Ganga. The move came after they were forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar, where they were protesting for the past 38 days. They also announced they would stage a hunger protest as a part of their movement against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of the WFI chief alleging he was involved in the sexual harassment of several women, including a minor.

Wrestlers took the Muhammad Ali path as they decided to immerse medals in Ganga

The Delhi Police already filed two FIRs and even informed the court that they recorded the statement of the complainants.

But this massive twist in the wrestlers' protest seems to be inspired by one of the greatest boxers, Muhammad Ali. The legendary American boxer won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1960 Summer Olympics and had this belief that racism would resolve following his historical achievement.

However, The People's Champion dropped his medal in the Ohio River as he was treated badly at a restaurant in Louisville. Ali, who is considered to be the greatest heavyweight boxer in history also mentioned the incident in his autobiography.

He wrote, "I came back to Louisville after the Olympics with my shiny gold medal. Went into a luncheonette where black folks couldn't eat. Thought I'd put them on the spot. I sat down and asked for a meal. The Olympic champion wearing his gold medal. They said, 'We don't serve ni**ers here.' I said, 'That's okay, I don't eat 'em.' But they put me out in the street. So I went down to the river, the Ohio River, and threw my gold medal in it."

Ali's fight against racism made him a household name around the world and as a token of honour, he was given a replica of his gold medal at the Atalanta Olympics in 1996. The boxer took a stand that went on to amplify the issues which were needed to be heard.

The wrestlers also trying their best to replicate a similar way to convey their message to the higher authority as it stands.