How India's Youngest Shooter Naamya Made Her Way To Gold Medal In World Championship

India's 14-year-old shooter Naamya Kapoor on Monday, October 4, won the gold medal at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Championship in Lima, Peru The young shooter fired her way ahead of her celebrated compatriot Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol event. Bhaker, who won the gold medal at her last event, settled for Bronze.

Indian Shooter Naamya Kapoor wins gold

Naamya Kapoor bagged the gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in the women's 25m pistol event. Kapoor won the event having shot 36 in the finals ahead of France's Camille Jedrzejewski (33) and 19-year-old compatriot Bhaker (31). She beat Olympian Bhaker, who stood favourite for the win as she has already won three gold so far in the tournament. However, Bhaker settled for bronze as the French markswoman beat her by two shots. Another Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan, finished fourth in a show of India’s domination on the event.

#Medal Alert



Women's 25m Pistol event #NaamyaKapoor wins GOLD medal 🥇(score-36)@realmanubhaker wins BRONZE medal 🥉 (score-31)



At 14 Naamya becomes the youngest 🇮🇳 to win a medal at ISSF Jr. World Championships 2021



Congratulations Girls! #KheloIndia#Shooting pic.twitter.com/sxoTfBViRt — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 5, 2021

Kapoor pulled a surprise final as she was sixth in the qualification with a total of 580. She qualified below both Bhaker and Sangwan who took the top spots with 587 and 586 respectively. However, Kapoor managed to shoot her way up to a score of 583 in qualification to finish fifth in the national shooting selection trials in August. She pulled the best performance in the final and grabbed the gold to add to India’s impressive tally at the event.

India is currently leading the event table with 16 medals including seven gold, six silver, and three bronze. A total of 32 nations are participating in the event with a total of 370 athletes marking their appearances. This is the first multi-discipline shooting event after the Tokyo Olympics.

Manu Bhaker’s gold wins

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker earned her third gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Sunday. She had won her third gold by teaming up with Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal to beat Belarus 16-12 and win the gold medal during the 10m Air Pistol Women’s team event. Earlier, Bhaker, along with her partner Sarabjot Singh won the gold medal in the 10m Pistol Mixed Team event. Bhaker had travelled to Tokyo with the Indian Olympic Contingent, to make her Olympics debut during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her best result in the campaign was the seventh-place finish in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, whereas she finished 12th and 15th in the 10m Air Pistol Women and 25 m Pistol Women’s event respectively.

Image: Twitter