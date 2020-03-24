How Long Was Tom Brady With The Patriots? A Run-down Of Brady's Legendary Patriots Career

Tom Brady is leaving New England Patriots having established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. The 42-year enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at New England and will now look to see out his illustrious NFL career with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Brady prepares to write a new chapter with the Buccaneers, let's have a run-down from his time at New England Patriots.

Also Read | How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? Brady Joins Buccaneers Is Another 'No Loyalty In Sports' Example

How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots?

Having been drafted by the Patriots as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady went to surpass expectations helping to establish a dynasty at Patriots along with head coach Bill Belichick and an equally talented roster. Despite enduring a difficult rookie season, Brady made the starting quarterback berth his own from the second season, which he did not relinquish up until his Patriots departure. All in all, Brady almost spent 20 years with the Patriots, being a part of their roster for 19 seasons.

Also Read | How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? Tom Brady Buccaneers Request After Joining Tampa Bay Revealed

How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? Appearances and key stats

In 19 seasons, Tom Brady player 285 regular-season games for the Patriots, completing 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns. His postseason numbers are equally staggering, registering 73 touchdowns and 11,388 passing yards in just 41 appearances. Along with 6 Super Bowl rings, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVP awards, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards and has 14 Pro Bowl selections to boast.

How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? Tom Brady first Super Bowl

As we mentioned earlier, Brady earned his starting role in his second season. And what was more impressive is that he led an underdog Patriots all the way to Super Bowl victory that season. Patriots beat St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002. Brady dropped one touchdown and completed 145 yards against the Rams.

Since 2001, Tom Brady's first season as a starter, he has as many wins in the SUPER BOWL as all other AFC East starting QBs have in the ENTIRE POSTSEASON. pic.twitter.com/0H1zIvBUV6 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 17, 2020

Also Read | How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? Tom Brady Buccaneers Jersey Sales Up 900%

How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? How many Super Bowls does Tom Brady have?

After his successful Super Bowl debut in 2002, Brady went to claim a further five Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. The last of his six Super Bowl wins came in February 2019 after Patriots bet Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to clinch the championship. The low-scoring saw Brady failed to register a touchdown but the veteran still managed to complete 245 passing yards while taking a backseat in the game.

How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? How many kids does Tom Brady have?

Delving into his personal life, Brady married Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen on February 26, 2009. The couple has two children - A son named Benjamin Rein, born in 2009 and a daughter named Vivian Lake, born in 2012.

Also Read | How long was Tom Brady with the Patriots? How Many Super Bowls does Tom Brady have? Patriots Thank Their Departing Legend In Extravagant Fashion