How Many Children Does Lance Armstrong Have? All About The Cyclist And His Personal Life

The recent Lance Armstrong documentary '30 for 30' has been met with mixed reviews in America. The ESPN release talks about the world-famous cyclist's fall from grace after his doping scandal became public. Nicknamed 'Le Boss', Lance Armstrong was accused of doping after the 1999 Tour de France. However, he denied all such claims and went on to win multiple accolades across various competitions.

However, in 2012, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) concluded that Armstrong was under the influence of PEDs for the majority of his career and even went on to name him as the ringleader of "the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen." Here we take a look at how many children does Lance Armstrong have and other family details of the former sports icon.

How many children does Lance Armstrong have? Lance Armstrong kids

The answer to the question 'How many children does Lance Armstrong have?' is five. Yes, Lance Armstrong has a total of five children, including those from previous marriages. Lance has Isabelle (17), Grace (17), and Luke (19) from first wife Kristin Richard, who divorced him in 2003. He has two more kids, Max (8) and Olivia (8), with his current romantic partner Anna Hansen. Lance and Anna are engaged but are yet to tie the knot officially.

Armstrong has admitted that his older children find it hard to deal with his past but added that the family visits counsellors to cope with the trauma. Lance Armstrong further added that he has not disclosed his past to his youngest kids as he feels they are not ready to deal with it yet.

Lance Armstrong is currently not married to anyone but he is engaged to long-time partner Anna Hansen. Anna Hansen has stood by Lance's side through all the ups and downs since his 2012 doping scandal went public. They are both slated to tie the knot sometime next year. Lance was previously married to Kristin Richards whom he had three kids with. The duo divorced in 2003 due to irreconcilable differences.

