How To Buy Tickets For Buccaneers Vs Patriots? Bucs Vs Patriots Tickets, Date And More

Reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2021 NFL regular season with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10. However, all eyes will be on Tom Brady's return to Foxborough, Massachusetts, on October 3. Brady spent the first two decades of his career in New England and had unprecedented success, leading the franchise to six Super Bowl titles and winning three MVP awards.

The Week 4 clash between the Bucs and Pats will be a prime-time game on Sunday Night Football and is scheduled for an 8:20 PM ET (Monday, October 4 at 5:50 AM IST) kickoff at the Raymond James Stadium. Here's a preview of the game along with details on how to buy tickets for Buccaneers vs Patriots.

The start of the NFL 2021 season is still a few months away but fans are eagerly anticipating the marquee clash of the season between the Bucs and the Pats on October 3. The Week 4 clash on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" will mark Brady's first meeting against the Patriots since he signed with the Bucs as a free agent last offseason, leaving behind the legacy he had built in New England, where he played 20 seasons and won six of his seven Super Bowl titles.

The night will also mark the return of Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played nine seasons in New England, winning three titles. Gronkowski, who turns 32 on Friday, retired after the 2018 season due to injuries before returning to play with Brady in Tampa Bay last season and winning his fourth ring.

Brady will enter the 2021 NFL season just 1,154 yards behind Drew Brees for the NFL's career passing record. With the Pats game in Week 4, he could be in line to break the mark in his return to Foxborough. Meanwhile, the Patriots, with Cam Newton mostly under center, went 7-9 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

How to buy tickets for Buccaneers vs Patriots 2021? Buccaneers vs Patriots tickets details

Tickets for the Buccaneers vs Patriots game at the Gilette Stadium are available on vividseats.com. At the time of writing, the tickets are available on the resale market for almost $9,000 with the cheapest ticket being sold for $1,165. Unsurprisingly, the matchup is the most in-demand game based on average ticket price, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

