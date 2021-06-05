How To Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix Main Race Live? Azerbaijan GP Main Race Preview

The Formula One season has been off to an excellent start and the action now turns to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race will take place from 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 6 (1:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST). Here is a look at how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race live in India and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream details.

Azerbaijan GP qualifying results

Max Verstappen's win at the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks ago meant that both the Dutchman and his Red Bull team took the lead in both the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championships. With Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seeing their lead in the F1 standings slip, they needed a response and that is exactly what they did at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. While Hamilton's Q3 lap time was not good enough for pole position, he did qualify a place ahead of title rival Verstappen in second. Meanwhile, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who shocked the paddock once again by taking pole position for the second race running.



With the session disrupted by red flags, there were surprising Azerbaijan GP qualifying results down the order. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who has been impressive all weekend, set the fourth-fastest time. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had a disappointing qualifying session as he could only manage fifth fastest and also ended the session by hitting the wall. Behind Sainz was his former McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who was investigated after the race due to red flag infringements during qualifying. Lando Norris has been given a three-place grid drop for not following red flag procedure

Further down, Red Bull's Sergio Perez was one of the drivers who was severely affected by the red flag as he could not improve upon his first timed lap, and as a result, will start the race in seventh. Behind Perez will be AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Fernando Alonso in eighth and ninth respectively. However, the biggest surprise was perhaps Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas who will start the race in tenth place. The Finn has struggled all weekend and was not helped by the red flag either. The complete Azerbaijan GP qualifying results are mentioned in the tweet below.



How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race live in India? Here's your Azerbaijan Grand Prix live broadcast in India details

For fans wondering how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official channel for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live broadcast in India. Fans can also watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, the live updates of the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.