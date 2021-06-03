How To Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice Session? Azerbaijan GP Practice Live

The F1 2021 season has been off to an excellent start as five enthralling races have taken place so far. After reigning F1 Drivers' Champion, Lewis Hamilton, won three of the four opening races, Max Verstappen came roaring back at the Monaco Grand Prix as the Dutchman took a flawless victory. F1 fans will hope that the cagey battle between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing continues throughout the season, beginning with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. Here are the details of how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice session live in India and the complete Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice session schedule.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix track information

The Baku City Circuit is the venue for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. The Baku street circuit joined the ranks of Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore as the newest street circuit on the F1 calendar when it debuted in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. F1 fans can expect some of the highest speeds around this circuit as the start-finish straight of this circuit is approximately 2+ km long.





The Baku City Circuit has a track length of 6.003 km (3.730 miles), which makes it the third-longest circuit after Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Jeddah Street Circuit. The total number of laps in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix are 51 with a total race distance of 306.049 km. The lap record of the circuit is held by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who clocked in a 1:43.009 in 2019.



How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice session live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no Azerbaijan GP practice live telecast in India. However, fans can watch the Azerbaijan GP practice live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.



Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice session schedule

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST



2021 F1 standings ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After Max Verstappen's sensational Monaco Grand Prix 2021 victory, the Dutchman and Red Bull Racing lead both the Drivers' and the Constructors' F1 standings. Verstappen (105) currently leads the standings by four points from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (101). Meanwhile, Red Bull (149) lead the standings by one point from reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes (148).

What time does Azerbaijan GP practice start?

12:30 PM local time (track time)