How To Watch Bahrain Grand Prix Live? Bahrain Grand Prix Main Race Live Stream, Prediction

It is lights out and away we go as the first race of the F1 2021 season takes place at the Bahrain Grand Prix. With qualifying out of the way, the grid is finely poised for the race. Here is a look at how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live in India and what took place in qualifying.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 qualifying top talking points

In an exhilarating qualifying session, Max Verstappen recorded a stunning lap to put his Red Bull on pole. Verstappen was the fastest in every sector on his final lap and denied champions Mercedes pole in the season opener for the first time since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014. The 23-year old Dutch driver was 0.388s quicker than the Mercedes of seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that the much-awaited battle between Verstappen and Hamilton could finally take place tomorrow. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas set the third-fastest time in the other Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari showed drastic improvements from the practice sessions as he clocked the fourth fastest time, ahead of Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri in fifth. Then came the two McLaren's of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris in sixth and seventh respectively. Carlos Sainz Jr did not have the best debut for Ferrari as he was 0.6s off Leclerc's pace in eighth. Fernando Alonso, who returned from the sport after two years, set an impressive ninth fastest time in the Alpine while Lance Stroll rounded up the top 10.

Sergio Perez had a disappointing debut in the Red Bull as he could only manage the eleventh fastest time. However, the biggest shocker in qualifying was that of Sebastian Vettel. The four-time Driver's Champion got knocked out in Q1 and will start the race in eighteenth place tomorrow. The way the grid will stack up tomorrow can be seen in the tweet below.

CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING â±ï¸



A dream weekend continues for @Max33Verstappen as he powers to pole ðŸš€#BahrainGP ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡­ #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9UABr1EK2 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live in India?

In India, the Star Sports Network has the rights for the Bahrain Grand Prix main race. Fans can catch all the action from the Bahrain GP LIVE on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD from Sunday, March 28, 2021, 8:25 PM onwards. The Bahrain Grand Prix live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live updates of the race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

