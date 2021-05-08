How To Watch Canelo Alvarez Vs Billy Joe Saunders Live? Alvarez Vs Saunders Live Stream

Billy Joe Saunders and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will be facing each other for a much-awaited super middleweight clash in Texas. Canelo, the current super middleweight champion, will take on Saunders, who is on a six-fight winning streak. His last loss was in 2013, where he fell to Floyd Mayweather by decision.

Since then, his fight vs Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 was a draw. Saunders will be ready with an unbeaten record behind him. He played last December, winning against Martin Murray in a unanimous decision. Here is more on how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live, the Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders schedule and the Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight purse -

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders live in India?

The Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders stream in India will take place on DAZN, a live sports streaming app. It is a subscription service, and fans will get to watch the bout globally. The subscription cost reportedly varies with the country. There is no Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders channel in India.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders is a go 🔥



There will be a unified super middleweight champion on Saturday.



🎥: @DAZNBoxing | @TheAthleticBOX pic.twitter.com/Cr3iATPWeI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 7, 2021

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders stream: Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders channel in the USA

In the USA as well, one will have to stream via DAZN to watch the fight live. To subscribe, one will apparently have to pay $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. Countries like Canada, however, offer a free trial as well.

What is Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders schedule

Venue – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Date – Saturday, May 8 EST (Sunday, May 9 IST)

Undercard time – 5:20 PM EST (Next day, 2:50 AM IST)

Main card time – 8:00 PM EST (Next day, 5:30 AM IST)

Main event time – 11:00 PM EST (Next day, 8:30 AM IST)

Full Card

Title fight

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders – 12 rounds – Alvarez WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles and Saunders WBO super middleweight title

Title fight

Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama – 12 rounds – Soto's WBO junior flyweight title

Others

Kieron Conway vs Souleymane Cissokho – 10 rounds – junior middleweights

Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera – 8 rounds – heavyweights

Marc Castro vs TBA – 8 rounds – junior lightweights

Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Antonio Meza – 6 rounds – lightweights

Kelvin Davis vs Jan Marsalek – 6 rounds – welterweights

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs TBA – 8 rounds – welterweights

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight purse

As per reports, Alvarez is expected to make $35 million with the clash. Saunders is expected to make $7 million. The former is apparently guaranteed $15 million, while Saunders is guaranteed a minimum of $3.5 million.

(Image credits: Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders Instagram)