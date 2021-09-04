How To Watch Dutch Grand Prix 2021 Live? Dutch GP Qualifying Results And Main Race Preview

After a disappointing end to the Belgian Grand Prix a week ago, F1 will return to the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend after a 35-year hiatus. The Belgian GP was a sheer disappointment as just two laps were completed behind the safety car before the winner was declared as rain played spoilsport. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was deemed the winner with Williams' George Russell finishing an outstanding second.

However, drivers were awarded just half points for the race as less than 75% of the Grand Prix was completed. Hence, Verstappen was awarded 12.5 points instead of the usual 25 while Lewis Hamilton, who finished third, was awarded 7.5 instead of the usual 15. Consequently of the Belgian GP results, Verstappen (199.5) reduced championship leader Hamilton's (202.5) lead to just three points in the Drivers' Championship. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at how to watch Dutch Grand Prix live in India, and the Dutch GP qualifying results.

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 qualifying results

Max Verstappen began the Dutch Grand Prix 2021 weekend in perfect fashion as he put his car in pole position for Sunday's race. The Dutch fans were excited to see their man clock the quickest time in Q3 as they used flares to celebrate. The Red Bull Racing driver will begin Sunday's race ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton in second and his Mercedes F1 teammate Valtteri Bottas in third. Meanwhile, the Dutch GP qualifying results from Q3 can be seen in the Tweet below.

What a lap, what a crowd!



🏁 END OF QUALIFYING 🏁



Top 10

Verstappen

Hamilton

Bottas

Gasly

Leclerc

Sainz

Giovinazzi

Ocon

Alonso

Ricciardo#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7VYZlpjuNp — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 date and time

Track: Zandvoort

Date: September 5, 2021

Time: 6:30 pm IST to 8:30 pm IST

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Dutch Grand Prix live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Dutch GP live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the Dutch GP 2021 on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Dutch GP track information

The Zandvoort circuit at which the Dutch Grand Prix takes place is one of the oldest tracks on the F1 calendar. The first Grand Prix at this iconic venue took place in 1952. The Zandvoort Circuit features 72 laps for the race and has a track length of 4.259 km. This means that drivers will complete a total distance of 306.648 km for the main race on Sunday.

(Image Credits: AP)