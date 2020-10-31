How To Watch Emilia Romagna GP Live In India? F1 Set For Emotional Return To Imola

Formula 1 returns to another iconic venue with the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola in Italy. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule has made headlines for a variety of reasons, particularly with teams testing out a 2-day race weekend for the first time this season. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is seeped in both history and tragedy, with F1 fans returning to the venue which saw Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna tragically lose their lives in 1994.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix data time: Weekend preview

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes come into the weekend after the Brit beat Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 F1 victories last weekend. As has been the case all season, Mercedes F1 come into the weekend as the clear favourites and will be expected to dominate qualifying and the race at the iconic F1 Imola venue. The closest challenger to the Silver Arrows is likely to be Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, on a weekend which could see Mercedes wrap up the constructor’s championship.

Just one hour until first... er, only practice!



Boy is it good to be back here 😍#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/CdXXnLcPlg — Formula 1 (@F1) October 31, 2020

The battle in the middle has proven to be more interesting than the title fight, with Renault, Racing Point and McLaren locked in a contest. Ferrari’s recent resurgence means that the team in scarlet red could make a late dash for third place as well. Driver line-ups have been the talk of the town over the weekend, with Alfa Romeo the latest to confirm their line-up for 2021.

With the driver standings witnessing a close battle and the new format giving lesser time to the teams to set up their cars, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has all the ingredients to be an all-time classic.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix date time

Unlike a traditional three-day race weekend, Imola will see action for just two days. Both of the free practice sessions on Friday have been done away with, with teams just getting a single 90-minute practice session to get to grips with a venue they haven’t raced on since 2006. Another slight change is the gap between the last practice session and qualifying, with teams having two and a half hours to set up their cars between the two sessions.

The schedule for Sunday remains the same, with just the feature race to take place. Here is the Emilia Romagna GP live stream schedule:-

Practice 1: Saturday, October 31, 2:30 PM IST- 4:00 PM IST

Saturday, October 31, 2:30 PM IST- 4:00 PM IST Qualifying: Saturday, October 31, 6:30 PM IST- 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, October 31, 6:30 PM IST- 7:30 PM IST Race: Sunday, November 1, 5:40 pm IST

How to watch Emilia Romagna GP live in India?

The live telecast of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. Fans can also catch the Emilia Romagna live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Live updates of the race weekend will also be available on the team’s social media handles and Formula 1’s official website.

Image Credits: F1 Twitter