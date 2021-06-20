How To Watch French Grand Prix Main Race Live? French GP Main Race Time And Stream

The Formula One season has reached Round 7 with Mercedes and Red Bull having had cagey battles for the win in five of the six races so far this season. The action will now turn to Circuit Paul Ricard of France. The French GP main race time is 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST). Here is a look at how to watch French GP on TV in India and the French Grand Prix main race stream details along with the qualifying report.

French Grand Prix qualifying results

Both Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had a point to prove at this weekend's French Grand Prix after having failed to score any points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago. Verstappen crashed out after a reported tyre failure while Hamilton made a mistake after a standing restart. With both title rivals not scoring any points, Red Bull's Sergio Perez made the most of the opportunity as he won only his second F1 race and his first with his new team.



It did not take long for either Verstappen or Hamilton to set their disappointment aside from Baku behind as the Dutchman grabbed a fantastic pole position with the Brit clocking in the second-fastest time. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will begin Sunday's race in third place with Sergio Perez starting behind him in fourth in the other Red Bull. With both Mercedes and Red Bull drivers starting in the top four, the main race promises to be an action-packed one, dictated by strategy and overtaking manoeuvres between F1's best teams.

Further behind, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clocked in the fifth-fastest lap with his teammate, Charles Leclerc, qualifying in seventh. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was once again impressive as he split the two Ferraris in sixth for his home Grand Prix. Meanwhile, the McLaren's of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo qualified in eighth and tenth respectively with Alpine's Fernando Alonso splitting the two in ninth.



Q3 CLASSIFICATION



How to watch French Grand Prix main race live in India? French Grand Prix main race stream details

For fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix main race live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The French Grand Prix main race stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to watch F1 live updates of the main race can do so on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

