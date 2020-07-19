How To Watch Hungarian GP Live In India? Hungarian Grand Prix Live Stream, Schedule

Following the completion of Austrian Grand Prix and Styrian GP, fans can now turn their attention towards the Hungarian GP on Sunday. Here are the details on how to watch Hungarian GP live in India, Hungarian Grand Prix live stream, Hungarian Grand Prix time, Hungarian Grand Prix grid and Hungarian Grand Prix prediction.

How to watch Hungarian GP live in India: Hungarian Grand Prix live stream

F1 fans can watch the live broadcast on the Star Sports network, while the Hungarian Grand Prix live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The Formula 1 live details will be up on the social media handles of Formula 1.

How to watch Hungarian GP live in India: Hungarian Grand Prix time

The Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 6.40 PM IST on Sunday, July 19, at Hungaroring race track in Hungary.

How to watch Hungarian GP live in India: Hungarian Grand Prix grid current update

After the completion of FP 3 (third practice session), Mercedes F1 have once again topped the charts with Valteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton leading the way.

While Bottas finished on top, Hamilton was a close second with both drivers separated by just 0.042 seconds. Racing Points driver Sergio Perez finished third. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who topped F2 (second practice session) finished 8th, while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished 4th. For Red Bull, Max Verstappen finished 6th while his teammate Alex Albon finished 12th.

How to watch Hungarian GP live in India: Hungarian Grand Prix prediction

Lewis Hamilton will be the favourite to win the race this season as well. The reigning F1 world champion has an excellent record at the Hungary Grand Prix, winning a whopping seven races and will look to win yet another at this circuit.

Victory in Hungary will move Lewis Hamilton within five of Michael Schumacher's record 91 Grand Prix wins, and also tie the Formula One great's record for wins at a single track. Schumacher currently holds the single-venue record with eight wins at the French GP, when it was staged in Magny-Cours. Schumacher's first win there was in 1994 — when Hamilton was embarking on a junior karting career that would eventually send him to F1 — and his last was in 2006.

Image Courtesy: Formula 1 Twitter