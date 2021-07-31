How To Watch Hungarian Grand Prix Main Race Live? Hungarian GP Main Race Time And Stream

The Formula One season has reached its midway point with Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen currently leading both the Constructors and the Drivers' Championships from Mercedes F1 and Lewis Hamilton respectively. The action will now turn to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix main race live in India.

Hungarian GP main race time

Track: Hungaroring

Date: August 1, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results

After a controversial win at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton grabbed his first pole position in seven races on merit with a storming lap in the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. Mercedes F1 will lock out the front row as Valtteri Bottas pipped Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen for second place. The seven-time Drivers' Champion set a lap time that was three-tenths quicker than the Dutchman. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez set the fourth-fastest time in the other Red Bull.

Further behind, AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was impressive once again as he surprisingly set the fifth-fastest time. The Frenchman was followed by McLaren's Lando Norris who set a marginally quicker time than Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc (0.003s to be precise). The Monegasque was followed by the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in eighth and ninth place respectively. Meanwhile, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel rounded up the top 10. The complete Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results can be seen below.

Hungarian Grand Prix track information

The Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 main race will take place at the Hungaroring, which has a track length of 4.381km. The main race will have a total of 70 laps with a total distance of 306.63 km. The Hungarian GP lap record is held by Lewis Hamilton, who recorded a 1:16.627 in 2020.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix main race live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Hungarian Grand Prix main race live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Hungarian GP main race stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the main race on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.