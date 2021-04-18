How To Watch Imola Grand Prix Live In UK? Imola GP Live Stream UK, Time And Channel Info

The 2021 Formula One season is up and running and the drivers will turn to Italy after their season opener in Bahrain. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also known as the Imola GP, is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 17 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Here's a look at how to watch Imola Grand Prix live in UK, the Imola GP UK time and the preview for the same.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021: Imola GP preview

Max Verstappen's bid to contest with Lewis Hamilton and average his Bahrain Grand Prix defeat were dealt a major blow in the second free practice. Verstappen, who had managed only five laps, pulled over at the end of the pit straight before returning to the Red Bull garage, with his team reporting a suspected driveshaft failure. Lewis Hamilton opened his bid for an unprecedented eighth world championship by keeping Verstappen and at the bay in Bahrain and will begin at the top of the grid. Sergio Perez, who finished sixth in practice, will start second behind Hamilton. Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will begin at third and fourth after their technical problems were fixed for the second practice. While Sebastian Vettel's troubled start to life with Aston Martin continued after he finished only 15th.

Imola GP Second practice classification

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 1:15.551

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – +0.010sec

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri – +0.078s

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – +0.283s

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.820s

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull – +0.860s

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – +0.868s

Lando Norris, McLaren – +0.934s

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo – +0.962s

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – +1.186s

Imola GP live stream UK: How to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live?

As per the Imola GP live stream UK schedule, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will kick off in the UK at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, April 17. The telecast of the same will be aired live on Sky Sports F1 at the exact Imola GP UK time. Sky Sports F1 costs £18 per month while the complete Sky Sports package costs £25 per month. F1 fans in the UK can also access the live stream of the Imola GP via the Sky Go app which is available on various digital devices, including phones and tablets. Meanwhile, non-sky customers can opt for a day or month pass of Sky Sports channels through NOW TV. NOW TV costs £9.99 for a day pass and £33.99 for a month pass. The NOW TV app can be found on most smart TVs, phones, tablets and computers.

(Image Courtesy: formula1.com)