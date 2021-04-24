Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman will return to the octagon for the second time this year to defend his welterweight title against arch-rival Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. The two will headline UFC 261, which is set to take place on April 24, 2021, at the packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2, the night will feature two more title fights, with Chinese icon Zhang Weili defending her women’s strawweight title against former queen Rose Namajunas at the co-main event. In the triple-header opener, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will lock horns with top contender Jessica Andrade.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live in Nigeria: UFC 261 time in Nigeria

As per Nigerian timings, the UFC 261 early prelims will begin at 10:45 PM on April 24, 2021. However, the prelims and main card will take place on April 25, 2021. While the prelims will kick-off at 1:00 AM, the main card will begin at 3:00 AM. Nigerian fans might have to wait till 5:00 AM to see their champion hock horns with Jorge Masvidal in the main event.

UFC 261 live stream Nigeria: How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live in Nigeria

Here's how to watch UFC 261 live in Nigeria. UFC fans in the country can watch the entire UFC 261 fight card on Supersport. UFC 261 will also be available on UFC Fight Pass but with a paid subscription.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 preview

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal first collided last year at UFC 251, with Usman coming out on top via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46). Despite that, the two have continued to trade words on social media and in public, with Masvidal claiming that he only lost at UFC 251 because he took the fight on short notice. In reply, Usman agreed to give the Gamebred a full training camp to prepare for their rematch, which is expected to be a cracker. Both the fighters are at their peak, with Masvidal looking to become champion for the first time and Usman looking to continue his dominant run.

UFC 261 fight card

Main card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal

Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan SekuliÄ‡

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina

Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

Image Source: UFC.com