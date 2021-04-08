How To Watch Masters Tournament Live? Masters Tee Off Times, Schedule

Opening up the golfing major season for 2021, the US Masters, will get underway at the Augusta National Golf Course on Thursday, April 8. Having been pushed to a November start in 2020, the tournament has come back to its usual spring slot for 2021. Current world No.1 Dustin Johnson will be defending champion this year, having set a new course record of 20-under in 2020. Here's how to watch Masters Tournament live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India and the Masters tee off schedule

How to watch Masters Tournament live in India?

The US Masters tournament 2021 will kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 8. The US Masters tournament will be a televised event in India. Fans can watch the entire tournament live on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels across the country. A Masters Tournament live stream will be available in the country on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the US Masters Tournament live in the US?

Taking place at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA the US Masters tee off times for local fans will be 8:00 AM ET/5:00 AM PT for the first groups and 2:00 PM ET for the final threes. Fans in the US can watch the tournament live on ESPN, which will be covering the first two rounds, and on CBS, which will take over for round three and four. Audiences that prefer to stream their matches can do so on ESPN+ and Paramount Plus. FuboTV will also offer a bundle package consisting of both, ESPN and CBS.

How to watch the US Masters Tournament live in the UK, Canada and Australia?

Elsewhere around the world, fans can tune into the US Master Tournament 2021 on Sky Sports and the Sky Go App in the UK where coverage will begin at 2:00 PM BST for rounds 1 and 2 and 7:00 PM for rounds three and four. In Canada, TSN will broadcast Rounds 1 and 2 with CTV (and RDS) joining in for the last two rounds. Finally, fans in Australia can enjoy the series on the Kayo Sports app and on television, on Fox Sports. Coverage will start at 5:00 am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and 4:00 am for the final round.

Masters tournament 2021: Masters tee off times (select groups)

Round one (Thursday) and two (Friday) tee-off times (EST)

Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland - 10:06am / 1:12pm

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci - 10:30am / 1:36pm

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy - 10:42am / 1:48pm

Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler - 1:12pm / 10:06am

Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa - 1:36pm / 10:30am

Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas - 1:48pm / 10:42am

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa - 2:00pm / 10:54am

Image Credits: Dustin Johnson Twitter