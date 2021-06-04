How To Watch Mayweather Vs Logan Paul In India? Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Live Broadcast

After weeks of hype, the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul bout is already here. Now hours away, fans are getting excited about the matchup, wondering if Paul will be able to beat Mayweather. Words have already been exchanged between the two sides, both ready to win – preferably with a knockout.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live broadcast: How to watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Logan Paul-Mayweather bout in India. Fans who want to enjoy the fight can look to tweets and social media updates for clips and more. Official accounts usually update fans about the live events and also upload clips later on. Both Mayweather and Paul might also share details and photos from the fight later.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: Where to watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul on TV?

In the United States, fans can watch the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Showtime pay-per-view for $49.95. The event is also available on Fanmio.com along with the Showtime website. In the United Kingdom, fans will be able to watch the fight live on Sky Sports Box Office at a £16.95 price.

Date and Time: June 6, 8:00 PM EST (June 7, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mayweather vs Paul prediction

As per our prediction, Mayweather will beat Paul. However, Paul has a height advantage over Mayweather. The YouTuber is 26 years old and 6'2", while Mayweather is 44 now, and is 5'8" tall. Like Jake Paul's wins, Logan will look to eliminate Mayweather as soon as he can. However, the boxing star has years of experience behind him.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul rules

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition rules.



1: No judges, no official winner

2: Knockouts are allowed

3: Referee decides if fight stopped

4: 12-ounce gloves

5: No headgear

6: 8x3minute rounds pic.twitter.com/hZipFiniGV — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 2, 2021

Per reports, the Flordia commission has announced that the bout will have eight three-minute rounds. The fighters will not wear headgear. On top of that, there will be no judges or official winner read. Knockouts will be allowed, with the referee making the decision if needed. Both Mayweather and Paul will also be wearing 10-ounce gloves.

As per reports, Mayweather will be earning $10 million as his base salary, and will also keep 50% of the PPV shares. “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million," Mayweather has said during a podcast. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more."

On the other hand, Paul will reportedly earn $250 thousand, and 10% of the PPV shares. During an interview last month, Paul stated that he could make around $20 million.

(Image credits: Logan Paul Instagram)