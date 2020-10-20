How To Watch MLB World Series 2020 Live In India? Rays Vs Dodgers Live In India

Baseball fans in India have something to cheer with Major League Baseball (MLB) all set to make a foray into the Indian market. The MLB and Star Sports have agreed a multi-year broadcasting deal, allowing the Star Sports Network to air the 2020 and the 2021 World Series in India. The rights also include regular-season games for the 2021 season, with special weekly content curated for the baseball audience in India.

MLB signs a deal with Star Sports, fans can now watch 2020 World Series in India

The MLB has been eyeing the Indian market for some time and first set up their office in New Delhi in 2019. The league also introduced MLB First Pitch - a grassroots program introduced for Primary School Children in 300 schools across New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. First Pitch is aimed at creating opportunities for school kids to excel at baseball with workshops conducted by many of MLB's international coaches.

The initiative is backed by India On Track (IOT), India’s leading sports management, marketing and development company that is helping expand the MLB's reach and vision in the country.

The #WorldSeries AKA the battle for the 2020 City of Champions. pic.twitter.com/YNJlYILpwU — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2020

J.B. Bernstein's Million Dollar Arm, the contest which originally began as a reality TV show in 2014 and gave birth to the movie of the same name is all set to resume in 2021. The contest saw thousands of participants compete to earn a tryout with a Major League team.

Speaking on the partnership, Dominick Balsamo, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Media said that Star Sports is one of the leading broadcasters in Asia and will help aid their efforts to grow the MLB fandom in India and Southeast Asia. A Star Sports spokesperson said that the company is delighted to add MLB into their bouquet of international sports and it is a great opportunity to present the sport to the audience in the country.

The broadcast deal will telecast the MLB World Series live, along with three shows - MLB Weekly, MLB Extra and MLB’s Best. The shows are aimed at a sort of edutainment for the fans and are set to be hosted by influential Indian photographer Rohan Shrestha.

MLB Weekly will educate and inform fans about basic rules, teams, brightest stars and the basics of baseball. MLB Extra will feature three select games from the previous week while also letting fans know which players to watch out for and what the landscape of the league looks like. MLB’s Best, a program for more avid MLB fans, offers a countdown of the week’s best plays.

Rays vs Dodgers live in India: How to watch MLB World Series 2020 live in India?

The new broadcast deal means that fans can watch the 2020 MLB World Series live on their television sets. Fans can watch Rays vs Dodgers live in India on Star Sports Select. The live stream of the series will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Game 1 begins at 5:39 am IST on Wednesday, October 21.

