How To Watch Monaco Grand Prix Practice Session Live? Monaco GP 2021 Schedule, Live Stream

F1 returns to the famous streets of Monaco for the sport's most historic Grand Prix of the season. The Monaco GP was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and did not feature on the F1 calendar for the first time since 1954. The Monaco race is back in 2021 with limited fan attendance of 7,500 people per day. Here is a preview of the F1 2021 season so far and the details of how to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice session live in India.

F1 2021 season preview and Monaco GP predictions

The F1 2021 season began in Bahrain with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton scraping through victory by a margin of just 0.745s from Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two were at it once again in Imola but this time the Dutch driver got the better of the Brit as he took a commanding 22s victory. However, Mercedes and Hamilton came back strongly as they managed to take victories both in Spain and Portugal.

With four jaw-dropping races so far in the season, the stage is brilliantly set for an exciting Monaco Grand Prix. In terms of the Monaco GP predictions, the driver who puts his car in pole position is expected to win the race. The Monaco GP is the most difficult circuit on the race calendar when it comes to overtaking because of the narrow high-speed corners.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice session live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice session live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Monaco GP practice sessions can also be watching using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Monaco GP 2021 schedule: Monaco Grand Prix practice session time

The Monaco GP is scheduled to take place from May 20-23. As per the Monaco GP 2021 schedule, free practice one and two will begin on Thursday instead of the usual Fridays. The Monaco Grand Prix practice session time in both IST and BST is given below.

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 BST)