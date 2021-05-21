How To Watch Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Live In India? Monaco GP 2021 Stream

The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 is already underway as two practice sessions have been completed. The all-important qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 22 ahead of Sunday's main race. Here are the details of how to watch Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live in India and the details of the Monaco GP 2021 stream.

If anyone thought that the excitement of F1 will reduce as more and more races are finished they are likely to be proven wrong. As a surprise to many across the F1 paddock, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timing charts in free practice two for his home race. His teammate Carlos Sainz recorded the second-fastest time in the other Ferrari with reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the top three in the Mercedes.

Despite being considered favourites at Monaco, Red Bull's Max Verstappen only managed the fourth-fastest time. Valtteri Bottas was fifth fastest in the other Mercedes while McLaren's Lando Norris once again impressive after recording the sixth fastest time. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was also impressive as he finished the session seventh fastest.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez had a disappointing second practice session as he only managed the eighth fastest time after having been fastest in the earlier session. Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi recorded an outstanding ninth fastest time in a car that has struggled to make it to Q3 for the past few seasons. The top 10 was rounded up by Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, who underwent various struggles because of something reportedly having gone inside his eye.

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live in India? Monaco Grand Prix qualifying telecast channel

For fans wondering how to watch Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official Monaco Grand Prix qualifying telecast channel. Fans can also watch the Monaco GP 2021 stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the qualifying sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST