How To Watch Portuguese Grand Prix Practice Session Live? Portuguese GP 2021 Schedule

Expectations are sky-high amongst F1 fans for the Portuguese Grand Prix as fans finally got to see a challenger to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. Despite Max Verstappen starting in third for Red Bull Racing, he overtook Hamilton in the first corner for the lead and maintained it until the chequered flag to earn him his 11th career victory. As a result, Hamilton and Mercedes are expected to be in a real fight this season as Red Bull seem to have closed the deficit to Mercedes in terms of performance.

The Portuguese Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend from April 30-May 2 at the Algarve International Circuit. The Portuguese Grand Prix 2021 will be a 66-lap race. Here are the details of how to watch Portuguese Grand Prix practice session live in India and the entire Portuguese Grand Prix practice schedule.

How to watch Portuguese Grand Prix practice session live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Portuguese Grand Prix practice session live in India can tune into the Star Sports network. The first and second practice sessions will be available on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the third practice session can be watched on Star Sports 2 SD/HD or Star Sports 3. The Portuguese Grand Prix 2021 practice sessions can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Portuguese Grand Prix practice schedule

Friday, April 30

Free Practice One: 16:00 PM IST to 17:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time)

Free Practice Two: 19:30 PM IST to 20:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Saturday, May 1

Free Practice Three: 16:30 PM IST to 17:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time)

F1 Driver's Championship standings update: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen separated by a point

With Max Verstappen (43) winning the Emilia Grand Prix 2021, he has reduced Lewis Hamilton's (44) lead in the Driver's Championship to just one point. McLaren's Lando Norris is in third place with 27 points followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with 20 points. However, surprisingly Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas is all the way down in fifth place with 16 points after he crashed out of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021. The rest of the top 10 is completed by Carlos Sainz (14), Daniel Ricciardo (14), Sergio Perez (10), Pierre Gasly (6) and Lance Stroll (5).