How To Watch Spanish Grand Prix Live In India? Spanish GP Live Stream, Schedule & Channel

The Formula One season has been off to a brilliant start and the action now turns to the Spanish GP as the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue to dominate proceedings. The Spanish Grand Prix main race is scheduled to take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 9. Here's a look at how to watch Spanish Grand Prix live in India, the Spanish GP live stream India and our preview for the same.

Spanish Grand Prix main race preview: What happened in FP2?

The second free practice on Friday signalled Mercedes dominance, with Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas leading the rest by some distance. This comes after Verstappen had eked out ahead of Hamilton in FP1, but the Red Bull driver hit a roadblock this time around, finishing at 9th after series of errors. He eventually had to back out of the lap after running wide off the track limits.

Meanwhile, Hamilton set the pace and Bottas finished second, with Charles Leclerc finishing a surprise third in the session. Alpine continued their good form from Portugal and Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso finished fourth and fifth respectively and will hope to do on the main event day.

Pierre Gasly finished a fraction behind at sixth, while teammate Yuki Tsunoda made a sensational comeback to finish seventh. The Red Bulls driven by Sergio Perez and Verstappen closed out the top 10 after Carlos Sainz finished eighth with his Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel, who was given the upgrade Aton Martin teammate Lance Stroll received in Portugal, finished 11th, while Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo closed out the top 15.

Second practice classification ahead of Spanish GP live stream India

Lewis Hamilton, MERCEDES, 1:18.170

Valtteri Bottas, MERCEDES, +0.139s

Charles Leclerc, FERRARI, +0.165s

Esteban Ocon, ALPINE RENAULT,+0.296s

Fernando Alonso, ALPINE RENAULT, +0.348s

Pierre Gasly, ALPHATAURI HONDA, +0.423s

Yuki Tsunoda, ALPHATAURI HONDA, +0.449s

Carlos Sainz, FERRARI, +0.504s

Max Verstappen, RED BULL RACING HONDA, +0.615s

Sergio Perez, RED BULL RACING HONDA, +0.748s

Spanish GP channel India: How to watch Spanish GP on TV?

For fans wondering how to watch Spanish Grand Prix live in India, the Star Sports Network is the Spanish GP channel India. The Spanish GP live stream India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams. The main race is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 9 as per the Spanish GP channel India timings.

