How To Watch Spanish Grand Prix Live In UK? Spanish GP Live Stream, Schedule And Channel

The Formula One season is gearing towards yet another spectacle with the Spanish GP main race all set to happen this weekend. The event will begin at 3:00 PM local time and will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, May 9. Here's a look at how to watch Spanish Grand Prix live in UK, the Spanish GP time in UK and our preview for the same.

Spanish GP main race preview and FP3 classification

The Spanish Grand Prix is again heading towards and Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen showdown, after the two rivals have contested fiercely in the three previous races this season. Hamilton got the bragging rights in Bahrain, but Verstappen bounced back in Imola, only for the seven-time World champions to return with a perfect win at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Mercedes will again start off as a favourite, having eased to the top in free practice 2, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Meanwhile, the Red Bull star had his preparations hit a roadblock as he ended up at a lowly ninth position, having steered off the track before aborting the lap.

Max Verstappen grabs P1 in our final practice session prior to qualifying 💪



However, Verstappen was back at his best in free practice 3, with Lewis Hamilton finishing second. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished third and fourth, with Valterri Bottas making up the top five. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo improved massively on their disappointing second practice standings, finishing 6th and 8th, with Pierre Gasly taking the seventh spot. Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez rounded off the top 10, with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, failing to make much of an impact.

Spanish GP live stream UK: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix live in UK?

As per the Spanish GP live stream UK schedule, the event will kick off in the UK at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, May 9. To answer the 'How to watch Spanish Grand Prix live in UK on TV?' query, the telecast of the same will be aired live on Sky Sports F1. Sky Sports F1 costs £18 per month while the complete Sky Sports package costs £25 per month.

F1 fans in the UK can also access the live stream of the Spanish GP via the Sky Go app, which is available on various digital devices, including phones and tablets. Meanwhile, non-sky customers can opt for a day or month pass of Sky Sports channels through NOW TV. NOW TV costs £9.99 for a day pass and £33.99 for a month pass. The NOW TV app can be found on most smart TVs, phones, tablets and computers.

