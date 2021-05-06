How To Watch Spanish Grand Prix Practice Session Live? Spanish GP 2021 Schedule

After three captivating races, F1 is back this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix 2021. With Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton winning last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, the question this week is whether Red Bull and Max Verstappen can bounce back. The Spanish Grand Prix 2021 is set to take place from May 7-9 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Below are the details of how to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice session live in India and the Spanish Grand Prix practice schedule.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice session live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice session live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, the official F1 broadcaster of India. The first and second Spanish Grand Prix 2021 practice sessions will be available on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the third practice session can be watched on Star Sports 2 SD/HD or Star Sports 3. The Spanish Grand Prix 2021 practice sessions can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Spanish Grand Prix practice schedule: What time is Spanish Grand Prix 2021?

Friday, May 7

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM local time)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time)

Saturday, May 8

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM local time)

F1 Driver's Championship standings update: Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by eight points

With Lewis Hamilton (69) winning the Portuguese Grand Prix 2021, he has opened up the gap to Max Verstappen (61) in the Driver's Championship standings to eight points. McLaren's Lando Norris remains in third place with 37 points after another excellent fifth place at the Portuguese GP. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas jumps ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (28) into fourth with 32 points as he bounced back from his disappointment in Imola to finish third at the Portuguese GP.

Despite an excellent fourth-place finish at the Portuguese GP, Red Bull's Sergio Perez finds himself only in sixth place in the Driver's Championship standings with 22 points. The rest of the top 10 are completed by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo (16), Ferrar's Carlos Sainz (14), Alpine's Esteban Ocon (8) and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly (7). Meanwhile home favourite Fernando Alonso is in a disappointing twelfth place in the Driver's Championship standings with five points ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix 2021.