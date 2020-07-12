How To Watch Styrian GP In India? Styrian GP Formula 1 Live Streaming Details And Schedule

Following the completion of Austrian Grand Prix last week, the country is all set to host the Styrian GP on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Here are the details on how to watch Styrian GP in India, Styrian GP live stream India details, Styrian GP pole updates and Formula 1 live details.

How to watch Styrian GP in India?: Styrian GP live stream India

The Styrian GP live broadcast India will be available on Star Sports Select 2. On the other hand, Styrian GP live stream India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The Formula 1 live details will be up on the social media handles of Formula 1. Here are the other Styrian GP live stream India details:

Styrian GP live stream India venue: Red Bull Ring, Austria

Styrian GP live stream India date: Sunday, July 12, 2020

Styrian GP live stream India time: 6.30 PM IST

How to watch Styrian GP in India?: Styrian GP Pole preview

ICYMI: Two more races have been confirmed for 2020#F1https://t.co/98pWduGTWk — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2020

The Styrian GP pole race will be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Red Bull would be looking to rub off their poor display in the Austrian GP and produce a magnificent result on their home track. The rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon will be an intriguing one after the previous clash on the tracks between the two drivers.

How to watch Styrian GP in India?: Styrian GP Pole qualifying round update

The Qualifying Round of the race will take place on Saturday, July 11. The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format are being retained to decide the grid for the 71-lap Styrian Grand Prix. Valterri Bottas emerged victorious in last weekend's race, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc bagged the second spot and McLaren's Lando Norris picked up his first-ever podium finish, with a top-three finish. Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty after colliding with Red Bull's Alex Albon and had to end up at the fourth place last week. The driver would look to brush aside the Austrian GP disappointment and secure a seventh Drivers' Championship title.

Image courtesy: Formula1.com