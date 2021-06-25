How To Watch Styrian Grand Prix Qualifying Live? Styrian GP Stream, Channel And Prediction

With the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 already having gotten off to a fantastic start with one practice session having been completed, the action now turns to the all-important qualifying on Saturday, June 26. As per the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 schedule, qualifying will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST). Here is a look at the details of how to watch Styrian Grand Prix qualifying live in India and our Styrian GP prediction.

Styrian GP prediction and FP1 review

Red Bull's Max Verstappen began the Styrian Grand Prix weekend where he left off in France as he clocked the fastest lap time in FP1. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was once again impressive as he recorded the second quickest time, ahead of both Mercedes F1 drivers. Reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes languished in third and fourth place with Lewis Hamilton ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

Further down, Yuki Tsunoda recorded the fifth-fastest time in the other AlphaTauri, ahead of both Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in sixth and seventh respectively. After weeks of struggles, Lance Stroll clocked an impressive eighth fastest lap at the Red Bull Ring. Meanwhile, the top ten were rounded up by Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovanazzi in ninth followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in tenth.

Since these are the timings from FP1 not much can be made as to how will the grid set up on Saturday. However, it does seem that the battle for pole position will once again be between Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing. Mercedes will hope to get back at their rivals after a poor performance last weekend at the French Grand Prix.

How to watch Styrian Grand Prix qualifying live in India? Styrian GP stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Styrian Grand Prix qualifying live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official Styrian GP channel in India. The Styrian GP stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the Styrian GP on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

F1 2021 standings ahead of Styrian Grand Prix

F1 fans are delighted with the way the 2021 season has panned out so far as after a long time Mercedes F1 finally seem to have a challenger who could take them to the limit. Mercedes have won seven consecutive Constructors' Championships with Lewis Hamilton having won six Drivers' Championships (Nico Rosberg (1)). From the seven Grand Prix that have taken place so far Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton has won three of the races while the other four have been won by Red Bull Racing drivers (Max Verstappen (3), Sergio Perez (1)). The F1 2021 standings are given below.

Image Credits: F1.com